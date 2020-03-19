Loading articles...

Ontario securities regulator cancels all in-person hearings until end of April

Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

TORONTO — The Ontario Securities Commission has cancelled all in-person hearings until at least the end of April due to COVID-19.

The provincial securities regulator says it’s contacting those with scheduled hearings through April 30 to determine if a hearing should proceed by teleconference or in writing.

Statements of allegations and applications can continue to be filed by email while other filings can continue to be made electronically.

All essential and core operations will continue although many will be delivered remotely while external access to offices is being limited to essential operations.

On-site compliance reviews and the OSC’s planned risk assessment questionnaire are postponed until further notice. Normal-course registration and compliance activities will continue as planned, but it will be flexible on deadlines for information.

The changes were announced a day after the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) says it will provide a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers, investment funds, registrants, certain regulated entities and designated rating organizations on or before June 1.

We are aware that many market participants have also started to work remotely and understand that this will make business more challenging,” the OSC said in a statement.

“We support your efforts as we all weather these changes and will be flexible in our regulatory expectations during this difficult time.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press

