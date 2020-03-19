Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NewsAlert: Alberta records 1st COVID-19 death; man in 60s with other conditions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 19, 2020 5:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT
Alberta Premier Jason Kenny and Jason Nixon Minister of Environment and Parks chat before the speech from the throne is delivered in Edmonton on May 21, 2019. The Alberta legislature will hold a rare Friday sitting to pass legislation to streamline emergency powers during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Government House Leader Jason Nixon says the bill will ensure better coordination between the province and municipalities when implementing emergency measures as the province works to flatten confirmed cases of the virus. Nixon says that is the only emergency legislation planned tied to the outbreak, but says things can change quickly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON — Alberta has recorded its first death from COVID-19.
Chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the man who died was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions.
She says it appears he contracted the virus in the community and not through travel.
Alberta is reporting 27 new cases of the infection for a total of 146.
Alberta is the fourth province to record a death.
British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have all had people die from COVID-19.