Newfoundland NDP MP Jack Harris is being treated for cancer

Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Newfoundland and Labrador MP Jack Harris says he’s being treated for cancer.

In a news release Thursday, the New Democrat says the diagnosis came after he recently discovered a lump on his neck.

He didn’t reveal what form of cancer he’s being treated for but said it was detected early and his prognosis is good.

Harris says he’ll be avoiding any public appearances for several weeks but his constituency office in St. John’s is still up and running.

The doors are closed to walk-in visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Harris says his staff is working by phone and email.

The 71-year-old has bounced between provincial and federal politics since 1987, losing his federal seat in 2015 but winning it back last fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press

