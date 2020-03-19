Loading articles...

India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 8:44 pm EDT

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2012, file photo, protesters gather outside the Indian Presidential Palace during a protest against the brutal gang rape of a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in New Delhi, India. Four men sentenced for capital punishment for the 2012 gang-rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi have been executed. The men were hanged Friday morning, March 20, 2020, at Tihar Jail in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)

NEW DELHI — Four convicts were hanged Friday for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi.

The men were hanged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Press Trust of India reported while quoting jail authorities.

The woman was heading home with a male friend from a movie theatre when six men tricked them onto a bus. They beat the man with a metal bar, raped the woman and used the bar to inflict massive internal injuries to her.

She died two weeks later.

The shocking violence galvanized protests across India and prompted lawmakers to stiffen penalties in sexual assault cases.

Activists say new sentencing requirements haven’t deterred rape.

The last hanging in India was in 2013.

The Associated Press

