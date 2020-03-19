Homicide investigating after man found dead in Scarborough building

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in Scarborough.

Police say they were called for a medical complaint at Comstock Road and Warden Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A man with obvious injuries was found in a nearby building. Paramedics preformed CPR, but he later died of his injuries. Police tape surrounded a fitness and personal training studio in the area, but police have not said where the incident occurred.

His death was deemed suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released and no suspect information has been made available.