Head of Saskatchewan medical group says he got COVID-19 at doctors' bonspiel

REGINA — An investigation is underway in Saskatchewan and Alberta after a doctor who attended a curling bonspiel in Edmonton tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Allan Woo, president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association, says in a letter to members that he tested positive for the virus last night.

He says the bonspiel, which was held from March 11-14 in Edmonton, was attended by 50 to 60 doctors from across Western Canada.

Woo is one of four new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total in the province to 20.

The Ministry of Health says three of the new infections are related to travel, with the other being a close contact of a previously reported case.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says he’s spoken to Dr. Woo and got his permission to confirm the positive test.

“Beyond that, I would not like to discuss any particular details of any case in terms of exposures,” he told reporters in Regina on Thursday. “Having said that, if we know that there is more than one case related to an event we will be disclosing that.”

Shahab said he has confirmed there was an event in Edmonton that a number of doctors and others attended.

“This investigation involves two provinces at least,” he said. “All of the information is being collected and communicated to all the provinces from where people may have come to that event.

“Details are sought about where each of the participants were, did certain people sit together as a group and mix more than others, and based on that a determination will be made shortly — in a day or two — does this involve all people who attended?”

Shahab said all of the participants have been alerted about the positive tests, meaning they will be required to be in self-isolation until further details are known.

“It does not mean everyone will be identified as a close contact,” he said.

