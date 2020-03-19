Loading articles...

Greek counterterror police seize arms, detain more than 20

Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece — Greek anti-terrorism police detained more than 20 people in raids in Athens Thursday and seized heavy weaponry including anti-tank arms, authorities said.

A police statement said the raids in two central Athens locations followed co-operation with Greece’s secret service. Press reports said the detainees were Kurds living in Greece, and there was no indication the operation was connected with Islamic extremism.

The statement said that in one of the locations raided police discovered a secret tunnel, but provided no further information.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
#SB410 clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:35 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Wondering when the seasons start? Use the official National Research Council 🇨🇦 website. Note times are in UTC. For so…
Latest Weather
Read more