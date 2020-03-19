Loading articles...

Fish fingers: Origin of human hand and land animals found in ancient fish fossil

Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

Quebec researchers have found a fossil that they say is one of the first animals to climb out of the ancient seas to live on land.They add the fins of the 350-million-year-old fish, shown in a handout, contain finger-like bones that are probably the origin of the human hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Quebec-Katrina Kenny MANDATORY CREDIT

Quebec researchers have found a fossil that they say is from one of the first animals to climb out of the ancient seas to live on land.

They say the fins of the 350-million-year-old fish contain finger-like bones that are probably the origin of the human hand.

Richard Cloutier of the University of Quebec at Rimouski says the fossil was found about 10 years ago at a site in Quebec that has produced many fossils from the time when animals were beginning to crawl out of the oceans onto land.

The fins of the one-and-a-half-metre, well-preserved fossil have at least two sets of finger bones in each.

Cloutier says the beast could probably breathe both air and in water.

He says its mouthful of teeth suggest it was one of the top predators of its age.

Cloutier calls his discovery a true hybrid between fish and the four-legged creatures that would come to dominate the continents. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:34 AM
#WB401 at Hurontario collectors, the right is blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:44 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Toronto and GTA now added to special wx statement re wind rain Friday. More to follow @680NEWS
Latest Weather
Read more