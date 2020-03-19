Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Fish fingers: Origin of human hand and land animals found in ancient fish fossil
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 19, 2020 11:32 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT
Quebec researchers have found a fossil that they say is one of the first animals to climb out of the ancient seas to live on land.They add the fins of the 350-million-year-old fish, shown in a handout, contain finger-like bones that are probably the origin of the human hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Quebec-Katrina Kenny MANDATORY CREDIT
Quebec researchers have found a fossil that they say is from one of the first animals to climb out of the ancient seas to live on land.
They say the fins of the 350-million-year-old fish contain finger-like bones that are probably the origin of the human hand.
Richard Cloutier of the University of Quebec at Rimouski says the fossil was found about 10 years ago at a site in Quebec that has produced many fossils from the time when animals were beginning to crawl out of the oceans onto land.
The fins of the one-and-a-half-metre, well-preserved fossil have at least two sets of finger bones in each.
Cloutier says the beast could probably breathe both air and in water.
He says its mouthful of teeth suggest it was one of the top predators of its age.
Cloutier calls his discovery a true hybrid between fish and the four-legged creatures that would come to dominate the continents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020