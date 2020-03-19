Loading articles...

Federal Reserve launches 3rd emergency lending program

Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve announced late Wednesday that it will establish an emergency lending facility to help unclog a short-term credit market that has been disrupted by the viral outbreak.

The Fed said it will lend money to banks that purchase financial assets from money market funds, including short-term IOUs known as commercial paper.

By facilitating the purchase of commercial paper, which is issued by large businesses and banks, the Fed hopes to spur more lending to firms that are seeking to raise cash as their revenues plummet amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:50 PM
UPDATE: WB 401 west of Keele in the collectors - three right lanes remain blocked. The SB Keele ramp to the WB 401…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:52 PM
Spring officially arrives tomorrow with some rain and even thundershowers. #SpringEquinox
Latest Weather
Read more