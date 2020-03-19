Who's most at risk from COVID-19? What do they need?

In today’s Big Story podcast, we all have people in our lives who are vulnerable to the coronavirus. And yes, it’s easy to say, OK I’m going to stay away from my elderly parents, or other seniors. But there are people at risk from this disease that don’t show it, walking around. It’s not visible.

They’re living with illness or are immunocompromised in some for or another. Our guest today is one of those for whom this disease is basically a death sentence. This is what he wants us all to know, right now.

GUEST: Jeremie Saunders, host of Sickboy

