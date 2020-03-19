Loading articles...

Who's most at risk from COVID-19? What do they need?

A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center exits a tent while holding a bag containing a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car in Seattle on March 13, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ted S. Warren

In today’s Big Story podcast, we all have people in our lives who are vulnerable to the coronavirus. And yes, it’s easy to say, OK I’m going to stay away from my elderly parents, or other seniors. But there are people at risk from this disease that don’t show it, walking around. It’s not visible.

They’re living with illness or are immunocompromised in some for or another. Our guest today is one of those for whom this disease is basically a death sentence. This is what he wants us all to know, right now.

GUEST: Jeremie Saunders, host of Sickboy

