City health officials urge non-essential businesses to close their doors

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has strongly recommended that any non-essential businesses close their doors immediately to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, Dr. Eileen de Villa stopped short of issuing a mandate or ordering these businesses, which include hair and nail salons and clothing stores, to shut their doors.

“If we want to be successful in protecting ourselves, our families and our community against this virus we have to take social distancing even more seriously,” said Dr. de Villa. “I am encouraging these businesses to do the right thing.”

Dr. de Villa did not rule out some sort of mandatory action in the future, either from the city or the province.

Other businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies selling goods that people will need, like food and supplies, can stay open while doing their best to encourage social distancing, said Dr. de Villa.

“If we’re serious about social distancing, we should not be gathering in large groups.”

Dr. de Villa said there are now 128 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Toronto, including 11 under hospital care.

Dr. de Villa said health officials are also working hard to determine if 11 cases of the virus are the result of community spread. She noted that as things progress in the outbreak it will become more complicated to discern travel-related cases from community spread.

Dr. de Villa also noted that while its important for physical and mental health to get outdoors, she reiterated the need to avoid large gatherings.

“I would encourage outdoor activity but for now, not in that large group setting.”