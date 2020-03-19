Loading articles...

Canada's Foreign Affairs minister tested for coronavirus, in self-isolation

Last Updated Mar 19, 2020 at 2:46 pm EDT

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne walks in downtown Ottawa, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has been tested for the coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Champagne announced the news in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

He said he has been experiencing new flu-like symptoms “less than 14 days after returning from abroad” and said he would continue to work from home. He also urged Canadians to practice social distancing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been self-isolating for the last week after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to the U.K.

He continues to hold press conferences from outside Rideau Cottage.

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:54 PM
Cleared FOR REAL this time #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:44 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Toronto and GTA now added to special wx statement re wind rain Friday. More to follow @680NEWS
Latest Weather
Read more