Canada's Foreign Affairs minister tested for coronavirus, in self-isolation

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has been tested for the coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Champagne announced the news in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

Like many Canadians, I have been tested for #COVID19 out of an abundance of caution as I began experiencing new flu-like symptom less than 14 days after returning from abroad. I am currently self-isolating at home while I await my results very shortly. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) (@FP_Champagne) March 19, 2020

He said he has been experiencing new flu-like symptoms “less than 14 days after returning from abroad” and said he would continue to work from home. He also urged Canadians to practice social distancing.

I will continue to work around the clock to support Canadians facing difficulties abroad and to coordinate the international response to this crisis. We must remember to practice social distancing & take all necessary precautions to protect each other in the face of this virus. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC)(@FP_Champagne) March 19, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been self-isolating for the last week after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to the U.K.

He continues to hold press conferences from outside Rideau Cottage.