Brampton Transit to employ half-full buses to comply with social distancing measures

Brampton Transit says it will be altering its service schedule and implement new procedures on its buses in response to the coronavirus outbreak across the GTA.

Starting Monday, March 23, the transit agency will be providing what it calls “enhanced Saturday service” from Monday to Friday which will include additional service on some routes and earlier morning trips on select routes.

Service on Saturday and Sunday will remain unchanged.

Full details on what the changes will entail will be announced on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at bramptontransit.com

As well, Brampton Transit officials say buses will be limited to half-full seating capacity in order to comply with social distancing recommendations.

“This means that once buses are half-full, stops will be bypassed and passengers may be left behind. Every effort will be made to deploy buses to pick up the remaining passengers,” the transit agency said in a statement.

Transit officials say articulated buses will be used on busier routes to assist with social distancing efforts for passengers.

“To ensure there is adequate distance between everyone on the bus, including employees, seats will be blocked with yellow tape and passengers are asked to not sit in these seats.”

Brampton Transit says an enhanced cleaning and disinfecting schedule remains in effect with the goal to disinfect all hard surfaces, operator compartments and seats every 48 hours. Riders are encouraged to carry their own personal disinfectant when traveling, such as hand sanitizer or wipes, and wash their hands often.