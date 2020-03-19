Loading articles...

Brampton Transit to employ half-full buses to comply with social distancing measures

Brampton Transit ZUM bus.

Brampton Transit says it will be altering its service schedule and implement new procedures on its buses in response to the coronavirus outbreak across the GTA.

Starting Monday, March 23, the transit agency will be providing what it calls “enhanced Saturday service” from Monday to Friday which will include additional service on some routes and earlier morning trips on select routes.

Service on Saturday and Sunday will remain unchanged.

Full details on what the changes will entail will be announced on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at bramptontransit.com

As well, Brampton Transit officials say buses will be limited to half-full seating capacity in order to comply with social distancing recommendations.

“This means that once buses are half-full, stops will be bypassed and passengers may be left behind. Every effort will be made to deploy buses to pick up the remaining passengers,” the transit agency said in a statement.

Transit officials say articulated buses will be used on busier routes to assist with social distancing efforts for passengers.

“To ensure there is adequate distance between everyone on the bus, including employees, seats will be blocked with yellow tape and passengers are asked to not sit in these seats.”

Brampton Transit says an enhanced cleaning and disinfecting schedule remains in effect with the goal to disinfect all hard surfaces, operator compartments and seats every 48 hours. Riders are encouraged to carry their own personal disinfectant when traveling, such as hand sanitizer or wipes, and wash their hands often.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
We continue to see a very quiet drive across the GTA. Here is the 401 east of Yonge.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:08 PM
Retweeted @Douglas680NEWS: #BREAKING Toronto’s top doctor, Dr. Eileen de Villa, in today’s #COVID19 briefing, says the city now wants all local st…
Latest Weather
Read more