Air Canada to lay off more than 5,000 employees due to COVID-19: union

Air Canada is laying off more than 5,000 employees, according to the union which represents the airline’s flight attendants.

Approximately 3,600 Air Canada mainline employees and all 1,549 members at Air Canada Rouge are being temporarily laid off effective April 30, according to Wesley Lesosky, President of the Air Canada Component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

The union represents roughly 10,000 flight attendants at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge.

“This has been the most challenging time any of us will likely ever experience as flight attendants,” said Lesosky in a statement issued late Thursday night. “Our members have been on the front lines of this crisis since day one, and it has been a tough journey ever since. Our hearts go out to all of our members, especially those who fell sick while doing their job.”

Earlier this week, Air Canada announced it would significantly reduce flying capacity due to falling demand and government-ordered border closures as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

CUPE says its hopeful conditions in the industry will improve and allow Air Canada to bring flight attendants back. In the meantime, members who are laid off – or facing “off-duty status” – will be able to collect Employment Insurance and access benefits.