4 residents at long-term care home in Oshawa test positive for coronavirus

Four residents at a long-term care home in Oshawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

On its website, the Durham Region Health Department says all four are residents at Hillsdale Terraces, and remain there in self-isolation.

They are two women, aged 92 and 80. And two men, aged 71 and 68.

There are currently 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Durham Region.

