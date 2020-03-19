Loading articles...

4 residents at long-term care home in Oshawa test positive for coronavirus

In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP, File)

Four residents at a long-term care home in Oshawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

On its website, the Durham Region Health Department says all four are residents at Hillsdale Terraces, and remain there in self-isolation.

They are two women, aged 92 and 80. And two men, aged 71 and 68.

There are currently 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Durham Region.

More to come

