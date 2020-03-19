Halton public health reporting 2nd coronavirus-related death in Ontario

Halton Region Public Health is reporting the second coronavirus-related death in the province.

Public Health says the man in his 50s had an underlying health condition and was treated at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Milton District Hospital

This is the 10th COVID-19-related death reported in Canada.

Health Minister Christine Elliott wasn’t immediately able to confirm the death.

A statement from Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani said “This is the tragic proof that we need to work together as a community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and taking action to protect yourself and those around you.”

The first potential coronavirus-related death reported was a 77-year-old man in the Simcoe-Muskoka region.

Elliott says it is still unknown whether COVID-19 was the cause of death or if the man died from another cause, but also had the virus.

There were 43 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario Thursday, bringing the total to 257.