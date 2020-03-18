Loading articles...

Volvo recalls vehicles to fix automatic braking malfunction

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

DETROIT — Volvo is recalling several model lines in the U.S. because the automatic emergency braking system may not detect obstacles and stop the vehicles as designed.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, S90L and V90 models.

The company says in government documents that a software-hardware incompatibility glitch causes the problem. If the system doesn’t work as intended, it can increase the risk of a crash, Volvo said in documents posted Wednesday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

It was unclear if the problem had caused any crashes or injuries. A message was left seeking comment from Volvo in the U.S.

Volvo will notify owners and dealers will update the software at no cost to customers. The recall is expected to start May 1.

The Associated Press

