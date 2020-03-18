TTC's Wheel-Trans to help TCH with transporting possible coronavirus patients

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is pitching in to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in Toronto with operational changes aimed at aiding social distancing.

In a release, the TTC says they are working with the city, Toronto Public Health (TPH) and Toronto Community Housing (TCH) to “keep the city’s most vulnerable safe.”

Starting soon, when community housing clients present symptoms of COVID-19, the TTC’s Wheel-Trans will take patients to an assessment centre for testing and then to an isolation centre if needed.

Patients as well as TTC operators who drive the vehicles used for patient transport will be given appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) including properly fitted masks.

Wheel-Trans will have dedicated vehicles for these trips which will be subject to intense cleaning protocols. In the interim, the TTC is also working with TCH to ensure all their vehicles are properly cleaned and maintained to TTC standards

In addition, the TTC is allowing their workers to wear masks on the job “for the comfort of employees, and to ensure continuity of transit service for those who need it at this time.”

While TPH continues to advise that healthy individuals should not wear masks for fear of increased face touching, TTC employees who choose to do so will not be asked to remove their masks.

Further, for riders to maintain more space between them, the transit agency is implementing all-door boarding on all vehicles “to avoid creating pinch points at single door entry.”

The change will go into effect over the next 24 hours.