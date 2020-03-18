Loading articles...

Trudeau to announce financial aid for Canadians during coronavirus pandemic

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 9:42 am EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressing Canadians from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on March 16, 2020. CITYNEWS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce financial aid for Canadian workers affected by the coronavirus in a press conference this morning.

His office said he’ll speak at 10:30 a.m. to update the country on what the government will do for workers and businesses struck by restrictions on travel, outings and public gatherings.

Shortly after, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and the head of the Bank of Canada will share details of a reported sweeping economic package worth $20 billion or more.

Private forecasters say Canada is in for a recession as a result of the pandemic unless governments move fast and hard to reassure Canadians that the blows to their finances will be cushion.

Yesterday, Trudeau said to expect imminent announcements about supports for the economy, workers and businesses hit by border shutdowns and bans on public gatherings.

Canada and the United States are also working on the terms of restricting traffic crossing between them while allowing trade and other essential trips.

