Transat AT moves to start suspending Air Transat flights as border closes

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 8:09 am EDT

An Air Transat plane is seen as an Air Canada plane lands at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Thursday, May 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Transat AT Inc. says it will start the gradual suspension of Air Transat flights until April 30 as the Canadian government moves to close the border in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The company says sales for departures until April 30 are suspended immediately from and to most destinations in Europe and the United States.

Repatriation flights will still be operated during the next two weeks, in order to bring Transat customers back to their home country.

So as to allow as many repatriations as possible, the company says sales will, however, remain temporarily open in both directions between Montreal and Paris and Lisbon and between Toronto and London and Lisbon.

Transat says a date for a full halt to operations will be announced soon.

Sales are also halted immediately from and to the Caribbean and Mexico with flights to continue for a few more days in order to repatriate Transat customers to Canada.

 

