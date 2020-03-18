Toronto police to stop writing tickets for some parking offences during coronavirus outbreak

Toronto police will stop enforcing some parking violations in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, police said until further notice they will stop enforcing the following offences:

On-Street Permit Parking Areas

On-Street Time Limit Offences such a 1, 2 and 3 Hour Parking

North York Winter Maintenance Bylaw

Expired Vehicle Validation License Plates

Boulevard Parking

School Zones with posted No Stopping/No Standing/No Parking Signage

“We have been taking advice from public health officials and making decisions that balance our need to provide community safety with maintaining the health and safety of our members,” Toronto Police Service said.

“Given the changing needs of our city, particularly for those who are now working from home, caring for others, or trying to ensure the flow of goods and services, the Toronto Police is making adjustments to parking enforcement, effective immediately.”

Police stress that all other offences will still be enforced including; no stopping, no standing and no parking offences, rush hour routes and also pay and display/metered areas where payment is required.