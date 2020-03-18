Loading articles...

Toronto police to stop writing tickets for some parking offences during coronavirus outbreak

A parking officer writes up a ticket in Toronto in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

Toronto police will stop enforcing some parking violations in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, police said until further notice they will stop enforcing the following offences:

  • On-Street Permit Parking Areas
  • On-Street Time Limit Offences such a 1, 2 and 3 Hour Parking
  • North York Winter Maintenance Bylaw
  • Expired Vehicle Validation License Plates
  • Boulevard Parking
  • School Zones with posted No Stopping/No Standing/No Parking Signage

 

“We have been taking advice from public health officials and making decisions that balance our need to provide community safety with maintaining the health and safety of our members,” Toronto Police Service said.

“Given the changing needs of our city, particularly for those who are now working from home, caring for others, or trying to ensure the flow of goods and services, the Toronto Police is making adjustments to parking enforcement, effective immediately.”

Police stress that all other offences will still be enforced including; no stopping, no standing and no parking offences, rush hour routes and also pay and display/metered areas where payment is required.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: MTO crews blocking 2 right lanes #WB401 collectors West of Dufferin.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 49 minutes ago
Spring officially arrives tomorrow with some rain and even thundershowers. #SpringEquinox
Latest Weather
Read more