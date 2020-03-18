Loading articles...

Toronto police investigating shooting in Regent Park

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating a shooting incident in Regent Park Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and River Street for a report of a person having been shot at around 10:54 p.m.

EMS said they transported a man to the hospital in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

