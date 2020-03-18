Loading articles...

Toronto distillery producing hand sanitizer during coronavirus outbreak

Workers at the Spirit of York Distillery making hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 outbreak, March 18, 2020. CITYNEWS/Audra Brown

A downtown Toronto distillery is converting a portion of their operation from producing vodka and gin to producing hand sanitizer.

Spirit of York, which operates out of the Distillery District, is working to combat the hand sanitizer shortage by using the alcohol from its facilities to produce an alcohol based hand sanitizer solution.

The hand sanitizer is being mixed following strict guidelines of the World Health Organization.

But they are not doing this to maintain their profits.

The bottles will be given away to those in need or, for those who can afford, be sold for the low price of $3.00.

The money raised from selling this hand sanitizer will go to local food banks.

They are hoping to create at least 1,000 bottles by Thursday morning, which will then be available for free or for purchase at their Distillery District location starting at 11:00 a.m.

