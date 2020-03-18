Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto Catholic Churches cancel all public masses, communal celebrations
by News staff
Posted Mar 18, 2020 2:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 2:24 pm EDT
St. Michael's church in Toronto is seen in an undated file photo, viewed from Gould Street. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
New cancellations and suspensions have been announced by the Archdiocese of Toronto in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective immediately, all public masses at Catholic Churches in Toronto have been cancelled, both daily and on weekends.
All communal celebrations, including baptisms and communion have been postponed until further notice.
Funerals and marriages will be allowed with a limit of under 50 people, but no mass will be preformed.
Cardinal Thomas Collins calls it a painful moment in the life of the church, but hopes the extreme measures will help stem the pandemic.
Similar measures have been applied to Catholic Churches across the country including in Quebec.
