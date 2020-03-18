Toronto Catholic Churches cancel all public masses, communal celebrations

New cancellations and suspensions have been announced by the Archdiocese of Toronto in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, all public masses at Catholic Churches in Toronto have been cancelled, both daily and on weekends.

All communal celebrations, including baptisms and communion have been postponed until further notice.

Funerals and marriages will be allowed with a limit of under 50 people, but no mass will be preformed.

Cardinal Thomas Collins calls it a painful moment in the life of the church, but hopes the extreme measures will help stem the pandemic.

Similar measures have been applied to Catholic Churches across the country including in Quebec.