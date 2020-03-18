Loading articles...

Toronto Catholic Churches cancel all public masses, communal celebrations

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 2:24 pm EDT

St. Michael's church in Toronto is seen in an undated file photo, viewed from Gould Street. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

New cancellations and suspensions have been announced by the Archdiocese of Toronto in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, all public masses at Catholic Churches in Toronto have been cancelled, both daily and on weekends.

All communal celebrations, including baptisms and communion have been postponed until further notice.

Funerals and marriages will be allowed with a limit of under 50 people, but no mass will be preformed.

Cardinal Thomas Collins calls it a painful moment in the life of the church, but hopes the extreme measures will help stem the pandemic.

Similar measures have been applied to Catholic Churches across the country including in Quebec.

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
Intersection of Richmond and Peter closed due to gas leak.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 AM
A cooler day with increasing cloud. (March 18) Your full forecast for #Toronto GTA on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more