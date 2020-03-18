The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

7:30 a.m.

Air Transat says it’s starting a gradual suspension of flights until April 30 and is halting sales for departures before the same date to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Montreal-based company says it will still operate repatriation flights for the next two weeks to bring customers back to their home country.

Air Transat says a date for a full halt to operations will be announced soon.

The Canadian Press