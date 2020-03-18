Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

7:30 a.m.

Air Transat says it’s starting a gradual suspension of flights until April 30 and is halting sales for departures before the same date to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Montreal-based company says it will still operate repatriation flights for the next two weeks to bring customers back to their home country.

Air Transat says a date for a full halt to operations will be announced soon.

 

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
It continues to be a good drive across the GTA. Here is a look at the 400.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 AM
A cooler day with increasing cloud. (March 18) Your full forecast for #Toronto GTA on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more