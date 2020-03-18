Telehealth Ontario experiencing technical issues

Telehealth Ontario, one of the resources many rely on amid the coronavirus pandemic, is currently experiencing technical issues.

A statement on its website did not say how long they expected the service interruption to last.

“We are working to resolve this situation, and apologize for any inconvenience,” read the statement.

It’s encouraging anyone who would contact it to call their local public health unit instead.

Telehealth is also directing those with questions about COVID-19 to take Ontario’s self-assessment tool first before contacting anyone.