Porter Airlines temporarily suspending all flights until June over coronavirus concerns

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 10:32 am EDT

A Porter Airlines plane lands next to a taxiing plane at Toronto's Island Airport on Friday, November 13, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Porter Airlines says it will temporarily suspend all flights at the close of operations Friday in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It hopes to resume service on June 1.

“COVID-19 is having an unprecedented effect on people around the world and Porter is determined to do our part to support the efforts of the Canadian, U.S. and global authorities in their responses,” Porter’s president and CEO Michael Deluce said in a release.

“Restricting activities by people in all communities is what’s required to keep our team members and passengers healthy, and ultimately to end this fast-spreading pandemic. A temporary suspension of all flights allows the public health crisis to diminish and then time to restart our operations.

“Remaining flights through March 20, will allow customers to complete existing trips and return home, or make last-minute reservations to reach a destination.”

The company has waived flight change and cancellation fees.

More to come

