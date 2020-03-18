Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Porter Airlines temporarily suspending all flights until June over coronavirus concerns
by News Staff
Posted Mar 18, 2020 10:15 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 10:32 am EDT
A Porter Airlines plane lands next to a taxiing plane at Toronto's Island Airport on Friday, November 13, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Porter Airlines says it will temporarily suspend all flights at the close of operations Friday in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
It hopes to resume service on June 1.
“COVID-19 is having an unprecedented effect on people around the world and Porter is determined to do our part to support the efforts of the Canadian, U.S. and global authorities in their responses,” Porter’s president and CEO Michael Deluce said in a release.
“Restricting activities by people in all communities is what’s required to keep our team members and passengers healthy, and ultimately to end this fast-spreading pandemic. A temporary suspension of all flights allows the public health crisis to diminish and then time to restart our operations.
“Remaining flights through March 20, will allow customers to complete existing trips and return home, or make last-minute reservations to reach a destination.”
The company has waived flight change and cancellation fees.
