Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID 19

A lab worker tries to isolate the presence of Coronavirus during a swab test process in the Molecular biology laboratory of the Ospedale Niguarda, on March 05, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The NHL team did not name the player when releasing the news Tuesday night.

The Senator becomes the first NHL player to receive a positive test.

The Senators say the player has mild symptoms and is in isolation.

The NHL suspended its season last Thursday because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

