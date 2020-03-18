Loading articles...

OHL, WHL end regular-season play early because of COVID-19 pandemic

Oshawa Generals fans celebrate as their team score their first goal against Kingston Frontenacs during OHL action, at the Tribute Communities Centre, in Oshawa, Ontario on Sunday January 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League both cancelled the remainder of their regular seasons Wednesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The moves came one day after the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League _ Canada’s other major junior circuit _ did the same.
Regular seasons in all three leagues were scheduled to conclude this weekend.

The leagues still hope to have some form of playoffs and the Memorial Cup national championship tournament, which is schedule for late May in Kelowna, B.C.

The cancellation of regular-season play means the Portland Winterhawks finish with the best record in the WHL, while the Ottawa 67’s topped the OHL.

The OHL also announced its 2020 draft will go ahead as scheduled online on April 4.

