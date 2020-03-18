Loading articles...

New US home construction dips again in February

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

WASHINGTON — Construction of new homes fell again in February, but not as much as the previous month. Those declines follow a December surge which had pushed home construction to the highest level in 13 years.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that builders started construction on 1.60 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, a decline of 1.5% from 1.62 million units in January.

Application for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, fell 5.5% in February to an annual rate of 1.46 million units.

The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press

