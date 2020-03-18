Massive fire destroys two homes in Milton

Hallton police and fire crews are investigating after a massive fire destroyed two homes in Milton on Tuesday.

Officials said the fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. on Fay Court, near Steeles Avenue and Ontario Street.

Police said one of the homes was under construction at the time of the fire. The second home was occupied, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Video posted to social media shows large flames and smoke billowing from both homes.

The cause of the fire is not known, but police say it may have started in the house undergoing renovations.