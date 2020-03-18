Metrolinx temporarily reduces GO and UP Express service in response to coronavirus

About a third of GO trains are being taken out of service, starting today, as Metrolinx scales back service in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

With fewer people travelling to work and school amid social distancing recommendations, and with the safety of staff in mind, Metrolinx says they are making temporary adjustments.

However, service will continue on all routes.

“Reducing our service allows us to rotate our employees on our vehicles and in our stations,” the agency said in a statement.

“We know our transit is a lifeline service for many customers during these difficult times and we want to ensure we have a healthy workforce so there is a reliable and sustainable plan for service during the weeks to come.”

Metrolinx added that the UP Express will also run on a 30 minute service.

They’re also asking that passengers consider behavioural changes while using GO Transit or the UP Express, such as spreading out along train and bus platforms, not crowding at doors, practice social distancing on trains and that only customers with accessibility needs or individuals with mobility concerns use the accessibility coach on GO trains.

Metrolinx says it will continue to monitor ridership levels and adjust service if and when it’s needed.