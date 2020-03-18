Loading articles...

Health Canada waiving regulatory requirements to boost supply of hand sanitizer

File photo of hand sanitizer. CITYNEWS.

Health Canada is waiving some of its usual regulatory requirements to increase supplies of hand sanitizers, disinfectants, swabs and personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns used to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Due to “unprecedented demand” for such products, Health Canada says it will temporarily allow them to be sold in this country even if they don’t meet the normal regulatory requirements.

The temporary waiver will apply to products that are already authorized for sale in Canada but aren’t fully compliant with Health Canada regulations on things such as bilingual labelling or the type of packaging to be used.

It will also apply to products not authorized for sale in Canada but which are approved in other jurisdictions with what the department calls “similar regulatory frameworks and quality assurances.”

Health Canada says it’s also expediting approvals of products and will expedite approvals of applications for licences to sell the products in Canada.

||||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 west of Keele in the collectors - three right lanes remain blocked. The SB Keele ramp to the WB 401…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:52 PM
Spring officially arrives tomorrow with some rain and even thundershowers. #SpringEquinox
Latest Weather
Read more