Government of Ontario recalling legislature for emergency sitting
by News Staff
Posted Mar 18, 2020 1:24 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 1:35 pm EDT
Queen's Park in Toronto as seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
The Government of Ontario will be recalling the legislature for an emergency sitting.
In a statement on Wednesday, the House Leader said notice has been given for an emergency sitting on Thursday at 1 p.m.
The legislature will reconvene to pass two pieces of emergency legislation in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House Leader said they have had “lengthy discussions with the opposition parties” and expect unanimous consent on the items in question.
To ensure social distancing guidelines are respected, the number of members in the chamber will be limited to 24 including the speaker. Members will be allowed to sit and vote from any desk to ensure there is enough space between them.
After the emergency sitting, Legislature will be suspended until March 25. All standing committees will also be adjourned “until such a time as it is in the public interest for them to reconvene.”