Ford Motor Co. to temporarily suspend work at U.S., Canada, Mexico plants

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 1:49 pm EDT

Ford Flex crossover vehicles sit in parking lots outside the production facility in Oakville, Ont., Tuesday, June 3, 2008. Ford Motor Co.'s largest Canadian manufacturing operation will eliminate 450 jobs by early 2020 as the company discontinues two of the models made at the Oakville, Ont., complex. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Ford Motor Co. has announced that it will be temporarily suspending production at its plants in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension will begin after Thursday evening’s shifts and last until March 30.

“We’re continuing to work closely with union leaders, especially the United Auto Workers, to find ways to help keep our workforce healthy and safe – even as we look at solutions for continuing to provide the vehicles customers really want and need,” Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of North America, said in a statement.

“In these unprecedented times, we’re exploring unique and creative solutions to support our workforce, customers, dealers, suppliers and communities.”

While production is stopped the plants will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

Ford temporarily closed its Michigan Assembly Plant final assembly building Wednesday morning after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19.

The motor giant said it’s working with workers’ unions to figure out the best way the plants can use social distancing and explore additional protocols and procedures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

