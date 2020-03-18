Emergency services warning of coronavirus-related scams

Some emergency services personnel have taken to Twitter to warn people about potential coronavirus-related scams.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted this week they have heard reports of scammers going door-to-door in the city, selling COVID-19 test kits.

There were also reports of this happening online.

Meanwhile, Halton Police tweeted it out a screenshot of another potential scam, this time over face masks.

It read, “Due to the recent COVID-19 epidemic, the Red-Cross is providing every Canadian household with free surgical masks.” It is accompanied by a link to ‘claim’ your mask.

Halton Police urges people not to click the link if you receive a text like this.

“In the midst of the challenges presented by COVID-19, please do not fall prey to this scam,” read Halton police’s tweet.

The World Health Organization, Better Business Bureau and the Canadian Anti-Fraud centre have all shared warnings about possible scams related to the pandemic.

The World Health Organization has said people are posing as its representatives and trying to get sensitive information or direct donations through emails, phone calls, text messages and even fax messages.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says on its website that other scams include private companies offering fast COVID-19 tests for a price — only hospitals can perform the test — or fraudsters urging people to invest in “hot new stocks” related to the illness.

The centre says people should get information from reliable sources such as the Public Health Agency of Canada. It also suggests researching charities that request money to see if they are fraudulent and being wary of anyone offering miracle cures or faster tests.