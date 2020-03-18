Director of Office of Emergency Management for Toronto fired in midst of COVID-19 outbreak

Sources confirm to CityNews that Charles Jansen, the Director of the Office of Emergency Management for the City of Toronto, has been fired.

It’s not yet clear why Jansen has been dismissed.

“The City of Toronto does not discuss personnel matters,” spokesperson Brad Ross said.

The move comes just a day after the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Jansen’s Lindedin page, he began the job in October 2019 and his brief tenure ended in March 2020.

