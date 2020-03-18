Loading articles...

Coronavirus: Canada, U.S. border to temporarily close to non-essential traffic

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 10:03 am EDT

A border walks by a closed gate at the in Thousand Islands border, near Gananqoue, Ont., on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

President Donald Trump is confirming that the Canada-U.S. border will be closed “by mutual consent” to non-essential traffic.

Trump, who disclosed the news on Twitter, says trade will not be affected and more details will be forthcoming.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak at 10:30 a.m.

Sources in Ottawa say both sides have been in talks to limit travel in both directions across the border without restricting the all-important flow of trade and commerce between the two countries at a time when the global economy is under severe pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discussions have been focused on determining which essential workers might be exempted – a group that could include mission-critical truck drivers, airline crew members and health-care workers who live and work on opposite sides of the border.

Officials in the Prime Minister’s Office said Tuesday there would also likely be a temporary exemption for Canadians who winter in the southern U.S. in order to give them time to get home.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says nearly 200,000 people cross the Canada-U.S. border every day, and many of them are vitally important to the health and economic welfare of both countries.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:53 AM
#CityStreets: The East Mall at The Queensway has been closed for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 AM
A cooler day with increasing cloud. (March 18) Your full forecast for #Toronto GTA on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more