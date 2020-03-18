Loading articles...

Chinese officials report no new coronavirus cases in Wuhan for first time since outbreak

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 10:20 pm EDT

A staff member makes a V sign to people after sealing off the door of the Jiangxia temporary hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 10, 2020.. The last two temporary hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in central China's Hubei Province, were shut down Tuesday, marking the closure of all 16 temporary hospitals in the city. (Chen Yehua/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)

China’s health ministry says the virus epicenter of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province have reported no new cases.

The ministry said Thursday that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad.

Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan.

Wuhan at the peak reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its health care system.

Of those new cases of infection, 21 were in Beijing, nine in the southern manufacturing powerhouse of Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in coastal Zhejiang and Heilongjing in the far northeast.

China has only just begun loosening draconian travel restrictions within the country, but has stepped-up 14-day quarantine regulations on those arriving in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere from overseas, amid expectations of a new influx of students and others returning home.

China has now recorded a total of 80,928 confirmed virus cases with 3,245 deaths. Another 70,420 people have been released from hospital and 7,263 remain in treatment.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 west of Keele in the collectors - three right lanes remain blocked. The SB Keele ramp to the WB 401…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:52 PM
Spring officially arrives tomorrow with some rain and even thundershowers. #SpringEquinox
Latest Weather
Read more