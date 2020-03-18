Loading articles...

Canada's tax deadline extended until June, payment can be delayed until September

The Canada Revenue Agency headquarters in Ottawa is shown on Friday, November 4, 2011. The federal government has begun making payments to secret informants for intelligence that has so far brought in more than $19 million from offshore tax evaders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal government has announced Canadians will now have until June 1 to file taxes and the deadline to pay them will be extended.

If any business or individual finds they owe money, they will have until September 1 to pay.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said $55 billion dollars of the $82 billion package to keep Canadians afloat will account for these tax deferrals.

Trudeau said the government is focused on making sure Canadians have the money they need to support their families, buy groceries and pay the rent.

“No matter who you are or what you do, you should be focused on your health,” Trudeau said.

No interest will accumulate on the amounts during this period.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: #EB401 collectors ramp to 404/DVP - left lane blocked due to stalled truck on the shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 AM
A cooler day with increasing cloud. (March 18) Your full forecast for #Toronto GTA on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more