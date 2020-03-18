Canada's tax deadline extended until June, payment can be delayed until September

The federal government has announced Canadians will now have until June 1 to file taxes and the deadline to pay them will be extended.

If any business or individual finds they owe money, they will have until September 1 to pay.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said $55 billion dollars of the $82 billion package to keep Canadians afloat will account for these tax deferrals.

Trudeau said the government is focused on making sure Canadians have the money they need to support their families, buy groceries and pay the rent.

“No matter who you are or what you do, you should be focused on your health,” Trudeau said.

No interest will accumulate on the amounts during this period.