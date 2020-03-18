Loading articles...

5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Salt Lake City area

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

SALT LAKE CITY — A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Salt Lake City area early Wednesday, knocking out power to some homes and bringing the light rail system to a halt.

The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City and an estimated 2.76 million likely felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Most residents felt their homes shaking for 10 to 15 seconds.

The Associated Press

