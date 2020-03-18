Loading articles...

23 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ontario

Last Updated Mar 18, 2020 at 1:03 pm EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Ontario has confirmed 23 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total for the province up to 212.

All 23 new cases are self-isolating.

One man has died and five of the total cases have been resolved.

The province is also currently investigating over 3,300 cases.

More to come

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#EB401 express East of the Allen - stalled truck on the right shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 AM
A cooler day with increasing cloud. (March 18) Your full forecast for #Toronto GTA on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more