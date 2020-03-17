Westjet warns of exposure to coronavirus on recent flights

Westjet Airlines said passengers may have been exposed to persons infected with the coronavirus on recent flights.

The Calgary-based airline made the announcement on their website Tuesday night.

“The safety of our guests and crews is our top priority. It is our goal to be open and transparent throughout this rapidly evolving situation,” Westjet said Tuesday.

The airline has listed the flights, along with the rows, where the passengers may have been exposed, on their website.

“Guests in affected rows of the below flights are considered close contacts and may be at risk for exposure,” Westjet said. “Public health officials recommend that affected individuals self-isolate for 14 days after arrival and monitor symptoms.”

“All guests who were on the listed flights, but not in the affected rows are advised to self-monitor for signs of cough, fever or respiratory issues and to call their local health authorities if symptoms arise within the next 14 days,” Westjet added.