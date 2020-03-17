Westjet suspending international and transborder flights for 30 days

OTTAWA – WestJet says it is suspending all commercial international and transborder flights for a 30-day period to help control the spread of COVID-19, effective March 23.

The Calgary-based airline says it will be operating rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government.

The company’s CEO made the announcement on the airline’s website late Monday night.

In addition to stopping the international flights, they will be reducing their domestic schedule by approximately 50 per cent, Sims said.