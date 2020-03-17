Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Westjet suspending international and transborder flights for 30 days
by the canadian press and news staff
Posted Mar 17, 2020 12:17 am EDT
A Westjet Boeing 737-700 taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014. WestJet Airlines says it is inspecting its fleet of Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft for cracks after reports of issues on the plane series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
OTTAWA – WestJet says it is suspending all commercial international and transborder flights for a 30-day period to help control the spread of COVID-19, effective March 23.
The Calgary-based airline says it will be operating rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government.
The company’s CEO made the announcement on the airline’s website late Monday night.
In addition to stopping the international flights, they will be reducing their domestic schedule by approximately 50 per cent, Sims said.