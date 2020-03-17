Loading articles...

Westjet suspending international and transborder flights for 30 days

A Westjet Boeing 737-700 taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014. WestJet Airlines says it is inspecting its fleet of Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft for cracks after reports of issues on the plane series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

OTTAWA – WestJet says it is suspending all commercial international and transborder flights for a 30-day period to help control the spread of COVID-19, effective March 23.

The Calgary-based airline says it will be operating rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government.

The company’s CEO made the announcement on the airline’s website late Monday night.

In addition to stopping the international flights, they will be reducing their domestic schedule by approximately 50 per cent, Sims said.

 

 

 

 

 

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:44 PM
WB Gardiner west of York - the ramp lane is blocked with a collision. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:06 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 10:05PM UPDATE: Some of that rain is changing over to wet snow. Some of that snow is, thankfully, melting on contact. @680NEW…
Latest Weather
Read more