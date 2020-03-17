Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
One-on-one with Trudeau: Will he declare a federal state of emergency over COVID-19?
by News Staff
Posted Mar 17, 2020 9:28 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 9:40 am EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau cottage in Ottawa, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Trudeau got thanks from Canada's premiers Friday for $11-billion in federal funding to confront the health and economic impact of the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus — but heard that much more will be needed to weather the crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not ruling out the future possibility of declaring a federal state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, but says we haven’t hit that point yet.
Trudeau also says his government is considering boosting the Canada Child Benefit, providing income supports for workers who don’t qualify for EI, and help with mortgages as his government prepares to unveil a stimulus package.
The Prime Minister, who is in isolation after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, spoke one-one-one with our Parliament Hill Reporter Cormac Mac Sweeney