Loading articles...

One-on-one with Trudeau: Will he declare a federal state of emergency over COVID-19?

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 9:40 am EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau cottage in Ottawa, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Trudeau got thanks from Canada's premiers Friday for $11-billion in federal funding to confront the health and economic impact of the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus — but heard that much more will be needed to weather the crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not ruling out the future possibility of declaring a federal state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, but says we haven’t hit that point yet.

Trudeau also says his government is considering boosting the Canada Child Benefit, providing income supports for workers who don’t qualify for EI, and help with mortgages as his government prepares to unveil a stimulus package.

The Prime Minister, who is in isolation after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, spoke one-one-one with our Parliament Hill Reporter Cormac Mac Sweeney

Listen to the complete interview below:

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
COLLISION - #EB401 south of Pearson. Right shoulder blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Radar up to 8:59am March 17. Flurries and rain showers moving out. Sunshine for the afternoon
Latest Weather
Read more