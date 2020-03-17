One-on-one with Trudeau: Will he declare a federal state of emergency over COVID-19?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not ruling out the future possibility of declaring a federal state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, but says we haven’t hit that point yet.

Trudeau also says his government is considering boosting the Canada Child Benefit, providing income supports for workers who don’t qualify for EI, and help with mortgages as his government prepares to unveil a stimulus package.

The Prime Minister, who is in isolation after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, spoke one-one-one with our Parliament Hill Reporter Cormac Mac Sweeney

Listen to the complete interview below: