Toronto closing city hall, civic centres and Metro Hall to public

Toronto Mayor John Tory has announced the closure of City Hall, all civic centres and Metro Hall to the public to further prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Critical and essential services will continue to operate including emergency services and Toronto Water.

Non-core services will be suspended until further notice within City Hall.

All non-essential city staff will be sent home effective Tuesday and will continue to be paid, not laid off.

Workers in the shelter systems and long-term care homes will still be working as will those in road operations, TTC operations, and Toronto Hydro.

Tory said they will recall city staff as needed.

