The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

2. Bombshell

3. Knives Out

4. 1917

5. Contagion

6. Spies in Disguise

7. Uncut Gems

8. Ford v Ferrari

9. Little Women

10. Jumanji: The Next Level

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Uncut Gems

2. Code 8

3. Lady Bird

4. Midsommar

5. The Postcard Killings

6. The Lighthouse (2019)

7. The Farewell

8. Swallow

9. The Jesus Rolls

10. Hot Summer Nights

The Associated Press

