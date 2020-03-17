Loading articles...

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 0.2% in January

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

A Lexus NX300 is shown in the Visitor Centre following an announcement at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada´s plant in Cambridge Ont., Monday, April 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.2 per cent to $56.1 billion in January. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.2 per cent to $56.1 billion in January.

The agency says it was the fifth consecutive monthly decline.

Economists had expected a drop of 0.5 per cent for January, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says sales were down in nine of 21 industries, led by lower sales in the transportation equipment and petroleum and coal products industries.

Sales of transportation equipment fell 6.0 per cent to $9.9 billion in January due to longer temporary shutdowns at some assembly plants as well as the recent closure of the General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ont. Petroleum and coal product sales fell 5.2 per cent to $5.9 billion due to lower sales volumes and lower prices.

In volumes terms, manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

