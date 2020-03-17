Some Shoppers Drug Marts to offer dedicated hours for seniors, Loblaws restocking shelves

With long lines and massive crowds at stores across the city, one national drug store chain is making an effort to help those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

PC Optimum executive chairman Galen Weston announced on Tuesday that some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will also be open early with dedicated hours for seniors and people living with disabilities, so they can get the supplies they need before the crowds begin.

“All of us will face uncertainty and new challenges over the coming days,” Weston said in statement.

“Our stores and our services will be far from perfect. But, we will do everything in our power to make sure you have what you need for yourselves and your families. ”

Weston also noted that despite the high demand for products across the country, they will not be increasing prices.

As well, Weston is reassuring customers that when it comes to groceries, Loblaws stock will be replenished.

“Our supply chain and store teams are responding to the spikes in volume and quickly getting the most important items back on the shelf,” he said.

However, he noted that items such has hand sanitizer may take longer to arrive back in stores.

“It won’t be business as usual. But, you will be able to count on us,” he said.

“Our teams from across the country, at stores in every community, have been hard at work around the clock to live up to that commitment.”

Weston added they may be taking precautionary measures in light of new regulations for COVID-19, including limiting the number of people in stores.