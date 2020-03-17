Loading articles...

Quebec warns no emergency shelters for spring flooding amid COVID-19 outbreak

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault launches a consultation on police work, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. Guilbault is warning that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the province will not be able to open emergency shelters in the event of spring flooding.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

MONTREAL — Quebec’s public security minister is warning that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the province will not be able to open emergency shelters in the event of spring flooding.

Genevieve Guilbault says the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way civil security handles emergencies and flooding will no be exception.

Guilbault says due to the risk of contamination, the province won’t open shelters for those affected by flooding as they did last year when thousands were forced from their homes.

She has instead asked municipalities to secure hotels or university dorms to house any displaced citizens.

They will also need to arrange other resources such as catering, hygiene products and supplies needed to limit the spread of the virus.

Guilbault is calling on residents in high-risk areas to think carefully about where they’ll go if they’re flooded out of the their homes.

“We hope to be spared floods, but we must be ready to face this additional issue that could threaten several regions,” she said. “I’m aware we’re asking for a huge effort, but this is an exceptional context which requires us to act accordingly.”

Guilbault says she spoke to municipal leaders in the Outaouais and Monteregie regions on Monday and hopes to speak to other at-risk areas in the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
COLLISION - #EB401 south of Pearson. Right shoulder blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Radar up to 8:59am March 17. Flurries and rain showers moving out. Sunshine for the afternoon
Latest Weather
Read more